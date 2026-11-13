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First Watch: Stuff You Should Know
By Ted Streuli,4 days ago
Oklahoma Is Second in the Nation for Preschool Suspensions. Federal Protections May Be Going Away. Jessica Hottman’s son was born at 25 weeks. When he entered Early Head Start, he still had a gastrostomy tube. The low staff-to-child ratios and wraparound supports in the program gave his teachers the time and training to care for him. He’s now in pre-K and developmentally on track with his peers.
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