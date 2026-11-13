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Former PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan sued over alleged 'stolen business opportunity'
By Ben Smith,3 days ago
Two of the biggest stars of the YouTube golf space are being sued, according to a report. Former PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan and his older brother George, of Bryan Bros Golf, are facing a lawsuit alleging they used confidential business information to develop the Your Golf Tour (YGT) series without the involvement of the entrepreneur who claims to have originated the concept.
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