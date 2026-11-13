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Album of the Week: vd5 by Vladislav Delay Quintet
By Michael Lavorgna,3 days ago
The height of the album bait and switch has to be Throbbing Gristle’s 1979 classic 20 Jazz Funk Greats. I still remember from back in my AudioStream days when I wrote about this album and some guy let me have it in the comments—”I know jazz and I know funk and this is not jazz or funk! Dammit!” I may have heard the ‘dammit’ in my head (or emphasis). Still brings a smile to my face as Throbbing Gristle’s mission was accomplished.