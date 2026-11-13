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How SFO's digital twin keeps construction data working after the project ends
3 days ago
An owner's operating digital twin is largely built from construction handover data: SFO now pipes mechanical, electrical and plumbing models straight into its enterprise GIS so project data keeps working after closeout. Shared visibility did much of the work during SFO's $11 billion program: construction, operations, security and airline partners...