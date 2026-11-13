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Egypt’s FRA holds consultation meetings ahead of short selling launch
By Reporter: Theodore Law,3 days ago
Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has held consultation meetings with market participants ahead of the launch of its short selling mechanism. Chaired by FRA chairman Islam Azzam, the sessions brought together representatives from the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR), securities brokerage firms, and custodians to finalise executive procedures under FRA Board Decision No. 155 of 2026.