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All 27 Apartments In This Building Surround One Unusual Space
By Erin Miller,3 days ago
From the outside, ONIRIC is a modern apartment building rising above the tropical forest in Tulum, Mexico. But hidden within its walls is something unexpected. Designed by Arkham Projects, the 27-apartment development has an enormous circular courtyard at its center, with curved staircases, suspended walkways, and a pool at the bottom. The inspiration for this unusual design comes from the cenotes of the Yucatán Peninsula, where water, light, and openings in the earth create remarkable natural spaces.