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These Vacation Villas Were Designed Around The Trees
By Erin Miller,3 days ago
On a wooded property near the Pacific Ocean in Avellanas, Costa Rica, Garton Group Architecture has designed Indo Avellans, a collection of six vacation villas. Each has its own private plunge pool and open-plan living space, but the most important design decision happened before construction began. The architects arranged the villas around the site’s existing mature trees, ensuring that none had to be removed.