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Closings & delays: Season’s first freeze impacts western NC schools
By Mary Kate Howland,4 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several western North Carolina school districts are expected to announce class changes due to the season’s first freeze. Here are the latest changes as of 10 a.m. on Friday:. School districtClosings/delays. Avery County SchoolsVirtual learning Friday. Madison County SchoolsClosed Friday, optional teacher workday. Yancey...
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