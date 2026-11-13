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City of Quincy announces top three police chief candidates
By KHQA news,4 days ago
QUINCY, Ill. — Officials with the city of Quincy have announced the top three finalists for the chief of police position. They are Wendell Watts, Steve Hebbe and Mike Dobis. Wendell Watts, lifelong Mississippian, served as the Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations for the Jackson Police Department in Jackson, MS., and served as police chief for City of Gluckstadt, MS. before that — stating he “built the department from the ground up.” You can read his bio here.
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