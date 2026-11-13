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Rural residents worry they’ll be disconnected by Verizon’s plan to end Wisconsin landlines
By Avery Martinez,4 days ago
Some in rural Wisconsin communities say a plan to cut landline telephone service on or after Nov. 16 could leave thousands of Wisconsinites disconnected. The planned change comes as part of a push to modernize Verizon’s communication network, according to the company. Statewide, Verizon estimates 3,500 addresses — both...
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