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Menasha High School wins $1M contest to upgrade stadium damaged by tornado
By Elissa Eaton,4 days ago
After not being able to play on their own turf this football season, the Menasha High School Blue Jays are getting a $1 million field upgrade. T-Mobile announced this week that Menasha won the top prize in the company’s Friday Night 5G Lights competition. Their win, secured through votes by the public, was announced in a video featuring retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.