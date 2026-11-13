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Hospitals, airlines and governments hit by Microsoft outage as employee risk warnings mount
By Matthew Sellers,4 days ago
A Microsoft 365 outage that began early Thursday afternoon Eastern time was still unresolved in the early hours of Friday, knocking out email and internal messaging at public agencies, healthcare providers and businesses across North America and much of the world. Users started reporting problems shortly after noon ET on...
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