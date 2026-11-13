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Browns Concerns Raised on Struggling Rookie in Tough Matchup
By Sean Deveney,4 days ago
No matter which defensive end lines up against Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano on Sunday against the Texans, he will be looking across at one of the best in the NFL. Houston boasts a front that has edge rusher Will Anderson on one side, and Danielle Hunter on the opposite end, and according to Pro Football Focus, both are Top 10 players at their positions this season. Fano has admitted to having his struggles lately and he’s been right. Going against talented veterans TJ Watt in Pittsburgh one week and Saints edge Chase Young the next, Fano has allowed 14 pressures in his last two games. He had allowed 14 pressures in the first seven games of his career combined.