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Panthers Coaches Send Message to Struggling Draft Pick
By Parker Hurley,4 days ago
Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne returned from the IR in Week 5. However, the second-year running back has struggled to adjust and has 10 rushes for 15 yards in four games since returning. Head coach Dave Canales noted that the team is still counting on him to carve out a role despite his struggles and the team potentially getting Jonathan Brooks back soon.