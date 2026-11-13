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NASCAR Hit With Offseason Blow as Drivers Suffer Unexpected Accidents After 2026 Finale
By Dogli Wilberforce,4 days ago
The 2026 NASCAR season has ended, but two drivers have already faced unexpected setbacks during the offseason. Ryan Blaney and Frankie Muniz both suffered accidents within days of the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, missed the NASCAR Awards banquet and Ford’s Veterans Day...