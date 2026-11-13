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Dak Prescott’s Refusal Puts Cowboys on Notice Before 49ers Game
By Anthony Miller,4 days ago
This week feels different for the Dallas Cowboys compared to others in 2026, as they face an important showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are rolling into the game with a 7-1 record and are currently on top of the NFC standings. As for Dallas, they are 4-5 and hanging on by a thread, despite a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.