undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jensen Huang resigns as NVIDIA CEO amid investigation; Colette Kress named interim successor
4 days ago
Jensen Huang, the co-founder who built Nvidia into an artificial intelligence powerhouse over 33 years, resigned Thursday as president, chief executive officer and board member. The chipmaker’s board of directors announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO while continuing her financial duties. Venture investor and entrepreneur Harvey C. Jones was also named the board’s first-ever chair, and directors confirmed they will evaluate both internal and external candidates to permanently lead the firm.