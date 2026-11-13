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Mountain Home NJROTC Booster Club to host “Fall in Italy” dinner night
4 days ago
The Mountain Home NJROTC Booster Club will host a fundraiser called “Fall in Italy” at the Sheid on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Friday. Tim Nichols, President of the Mountain Home NJROTC Booster Club, who spearheads fundraising operations for the battalion, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about the “Fall in Italy” event.