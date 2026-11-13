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Man involved in altercation with girlfriend gets prison time
By Staff,4 days ago
A man initially charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening, intimidating a witness, false imprisonment, first degree domestic battery and interfering with emergency communications appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court/Criminal Division Monday. The charges against 38-year-old Tyler Chase Tedder stemmed from an incident where he allegedly shot a long-time girlfriend in...
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