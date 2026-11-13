undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Salem plays at Atkins and Mountain View goes to Glen Rose in 3A State playoffs
By Staff,4 days ago
This week is the first round of the Class 3A State playoffs and two area teams will be vying for a chance a the title. The Salem Greyhounds will travel to Atkins to face the Red Devils, who hold a 9-1 overall record and won the 3A-4 conference championship. Atkins is ranked fifth in Class 3A and features running back and wide receiver Brelan Criswell, who is averaging 137 yards on the ground and has 42.7 passing yards per game.
1