undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR GREATEST OF THE GRAPE
4 days ago
The Umpqua Valley Wine Growers Association has tickets available for Greatest of The Grape. Oregon’s oldest wine celebration will take place on Saturday night, February 6th at 7 Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville. Attendees can taste 40 select wines from 20 wineries, poured by winemakers and winegrowers. They can also participate in voting for the People’s Choice Awards. Delicious hors d’-oeuvres will be created by Seven Feathers chefs.