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MHJH sweeps semifinal games of Southside Invitational
4 days ago
Mountain Home’s junior high squads traveled to Batesville Southside for the semifinals of the Southside Invitational on Thursday evening. The Lady Bombers cruised to a 44-14 victory over Batesville Southside. Karley Farris chipped in 16 points and Samira Gassama added 11 of her own. The Lady Bombers will take on Greene County Tech in the finals of the invitational on Saturday at 5:00 pm.