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Gunman dead after shooting at gym in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle area kills one, injures four
4 days ago
A gunman opened fire inside and outside a gym in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood Thursday morning, fatally shooting one person and injuring four others before dying from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police standoff. Interim Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jeffery Carroll said emergency responders arrived within 30 seconds of a shooting report shortly before 8 a.m. at a VIDA Fitness location near 15th and P streets NW, approximately one mile from the White House. Of the four surviving victims transported to local hospitals, one remained in critical condition while three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.