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UVA LAUNCHES 58TH ANNUAL SUMMER ARTS FESTIVAL POSTER CONTEST
4 days ago
Umpqua Valley Arts is seeking artists to submit designs to represent its Summer Arts Festival. A UVA release said there is no theme for this opportunity. Artists are invited to use their imagination to submit up to three works for consideration to represent the 58th Annual Summer Arts Festival. UVA said they’re looking for work that showcase’s UVA’s mission of fostering a climate that supports arts appreciation, education, and participation and embodies the spirit of the Summer Arts Festival as a gathering of celebrating the arts.