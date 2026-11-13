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‘Frustrated,’ ‘appalled’: USG presidential candidates spar over U. relations at debate
By Daily Princetonian Editorial Board,4 days ago
Presidential candidates for the upcoming Undergraduate Student Government election sparred over student-administration relationships and campaign accomplishments and promises in Thursday’s annual debate. Isaac Bernstein ’28 and Marvel Jem Roth ’28 are both running for USG president. The debate was co-hosted by the American Whig-Cliosophic Society and The...