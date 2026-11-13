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Less Than a Week Until GTA 6 — The Internet Is Already Going Wild Over Memes
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
With less than a week left until the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, social media is already flooded with memes and joke videos. The game launches on November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and owners of digital copies can preload it: preloading began on November 10. Users are joking about relationships, jobs, overheated consoles and the sleep that will have to make way for Vice City.