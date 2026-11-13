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WInnsboro’s Hooker Ranch Establishing Emergency Large Animal Clinic
4 days ago
Army veterans Lisa and Kenneth Smith are continuing their mission to rescue horses and help others heal through Hooker Ranch Equine Refuge in Winnsboro, which they founded in 2022. Six months after a lightning strike killed five horses, the couple is preparing to open an on-site veterinary clinic within the next few weeks. The facility will provide space for veterinarians, dentists and farriers to care for horses, addressing a shortage of emergency large-animal services in East Texas.