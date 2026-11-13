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Warren County Commission salaries to get large bump
By Jonathan Riley, Editor,3 days ago
The Warren County salary commission approved raises last week that will bring the county commissioners’ pay in line with other county officials including the recorder of deeds, county clerk, collector, treasurer, assessor and public administrator. Currently, those positions all make $81,007.25. Following the Nov. 5 salary commission vote, Presiding...