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Google Releases TPU Sync: Open-Source KV Cache Transfer for TPUs
By Michal Sutter,4 days ago
Google Cloud has released TPU Sync, an open-source C++ library for moving KV caches and model weights on Cloud TPUs. The Google TPU Sync KV cache transfer library treats TPU HBM, host DRAM, shared storage and the data center network as one memory hierarchy. It targets a growing bottleneck: moving model state, not computing it. Google reports over 90% lower KV transfer latency on 235B to 480B parameter MoE models.