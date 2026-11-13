undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
John Summit Reimagines Karol G’s ‘BbY WOW’ With Tech House Sensibility, Proving Dance Music’s Latin Crossover Moment Is Here to Stay
By Stevo,4 days ago
Summit Bridges Reggaeton and Tech House in New Official Remix. Chicago tech house virtuoso John Summit has delivered an official remix treatment to Karol G‘s breakout hit “BbY WOW,” a strategic collaboration that underscores the increasingly porous boundaries between reggaeton and electronic dance music. Released through Experts Only and Bichota Records, the remix arrives during a pivotal moment for both artists—Summit’s ascendant presence in the global dance music conversation and Karol G’s continued dominance as one of Latin music’s biggest cultural forces.