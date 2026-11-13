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Alt-J announce first UK tour in five years, including huge London O2 show: “Break time is over”
By Tom Skinner,4 days ago
Alt-J have announced their first UK headline tour in five years for 2027. Find all the details below. The trio will head out on the road for their brief ‘Then Again Tour’ next summer, kicking off at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 2. From there, they’ll make stops at The O2 in London (July 14), The Piece Hall in Halifax (July 17) and Cardiff Castle (July 18).