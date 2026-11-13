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The 2026 Lookout List: Health & Self-Care
By Lookout Santa Cruz staff,4 days ago
Where are the best places in Santa Cruz County to take care of yourself? Readers voted, and these 2026 Lookout List Health & Self-Care winners and runners-up are their picks, from dentists, chiropractors and physical therapists to hair salons, massage, spas and yoga instructors. Whether you’re overdue for a checkup or a pedicure, start here. Find more Lookout List winners here.