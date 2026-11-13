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GTA 6's Budget Is Just Below the $1.5 Billion Cost of the Burj Khalifa
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
With more than 4,700 people now working on the project, Rockstar has turned Grand Theft Auto VI into one of its most expensive productions. Bloomberg says the game cost slightly less than the $1.5 billion spent building the Burj Khalifa, though neither Rockstar nor Take-Two Interactive has disclosed the exact budget. Its launch is set for November 19, 2026.