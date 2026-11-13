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Florence announces road closures for Honor Run
By Kathleen Bryant,4 days ago
The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon is coming back to Florence this weekend. The race will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. The city of Florence released a list of road closures. They center around Hopeful Church Road, Cayton Road, Mall Road and Houston Road. A map of this year’s race route gives a general idea to drivers of where they should avoid. Road closures will last from 6:30 a.m. to around 11 a.m.
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