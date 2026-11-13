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Speed On The Water Supporters Raise $37,000-Plus For Samuel’s House
By Matt Trulio,4 days ago
Launched 13 years ago in a tiny BurgerFi restaurant on Duval Street, the Speed On The Water Key West Bash has become a good-time tradition during the annual Key West Offshore World Championships and Florida Powerboat Club events in early November. And this year was no exception as an estimated 3,000 guests passed through last Thursday night’s affair at Pickle’s Pub on Greene Street.