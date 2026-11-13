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The Point state board approves massive outdoor concert venue plans in Draper
By Jacob Scholl,3 days ago
Months after first discussing whether southern Salt Lake County could be home to large concert crowds, a state board has made the prospect official. Earlier this week, the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority (POMSLA) Board voted to approve a proposal to allow an outdoor entertainment venue of up to 40,000 people, according to a news release from The Point. The outdoor venue could host music festivals, concerts and other large events on a 39.4 acre parcel within The Point, the state’s sweeping redevelopment effort at the old Utah State Prison site in Draper.
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