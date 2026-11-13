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Carlo Ancelotti to ease clubs' tensions over player health and signal end of Brazil experimentation phase
By Donny Afroni,4 days ago
In a direct response to growing concerns from European heavyweights regardingthe physical toll on international stars, Ancelotti has offered a firm guarantee. The veteran coach emphasised that Brazil will never gamble with a player's fitness during international breaks. Addressing the media in Singapore, the Italian made it clear that every decision regarding minutes on the pitch is backed by rigorous data and a commitment to returning athletes to their clubs in peak condition.