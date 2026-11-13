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The Ringer’s Midseason NFL Power Rankings
4 days ago
We’re at the midway point of the NFL season, with the trade deadline behind us and the playoff race coming into shape. So it’s time to reset our NFL Power Rankings and evaluate how each team has performed over the first nine weeks—and what their future looks like the rest of the way. As always, our aim is to rank the teams in order of their likelihood of winning the Super Bowl. Teams who’ve gone hot or cold will still have their recent trends acknowledged, but we have enough data now to know who’s really in the mix, and who’s out of it.