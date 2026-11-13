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Microsoft outage still affecting Outlook, 365 apps; some service restored
By Live 5 Web Staff,4 days ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) — Microsoft is still dealing with a global outage that began Thursday afternoon, with Outlook, 365 and other apps down. Microsoft said it is extending the outage to 48 hours, according to CNN. The company said it is extending the deadline to protect messages while it works to restore service. In a statement, Microsoft said it is “seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue.”