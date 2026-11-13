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Nandua’s Whaley wins District Volleyball Player of Year as All-District team announced
3 days ago
The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2026 All-District Volleyball Team, recognizing outstanding players from Arcadia, Chincoteague, Nandua, and Northampton high schools for their performances throughout the season. Nandua High School senior Nahkiya Whaley was named the 2026 Eastern Shore District Volleyball Player of the Year after recording 40 kills,...