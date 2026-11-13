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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Showers diminish Friday night, cooler weekend ahead
By Geneva Zoltek,3 days ago
PHOENIX — As we roll into the weekend, we'll maintain a marginal 10% chance of rain in the Valley Saturday with more activity expected along the Mogollon Rim and into the High Country. For example, Flagstaff is looking at a 70% chance of rain Saturday and up to a quarter inch in accumulation. Little to no snow is expected in most of Arizona, but we could see some accumulation for areas 7500 - 8000 feet in elevation.
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