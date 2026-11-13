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PLAN AHEAD: Several construction projects will close Valley freeways this weekend (November 13 - 16)
By Megan Thompson,4 days ago
Road crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on multiple closures and restrictions. On its website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these weekend work zones:. SR 51 SB closed between Northern and Highland avenues for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. Fri - 5 a.m. Mon (Nov....