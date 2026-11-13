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Arcadia’s Wilson, Moore named District Football Players of Year; All-District teams announced
3 days ago
The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2026 All-District Football Team, recognizing outstanding players from Arcadia, Nandua, and Northampton high schools for their performances throughout the season. Arcadia High School led the way with both major individual awards. Senior N’Kahi Wilson was named Eastern Shore District Offensive Player of the...