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Anselmo-Merna Faces Lawrence-Nelson in D3 State Football Semi-Finals – Game on KBBN
By Brent Apperson,4 days ago
The NSAA state football playoffs continue today with the state semi-finals in all classes. The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes are one of four teams remaining in the Class D3 bracket. The Coyotes edged Wausa in the opening round (36-30). In the quarterfinals, AM scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from GACC 46-20 to advance. After starting the season 1-2, the Coyotes have not lost since. Anselmo-Merna head coach Troy Gilligan told KCNI/KBBN sports that he is very proud of what the team has been able to accomplish.