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Ross Co. Sheriff Crime Log – November 12, 2026
By The Guardian,4 days ago
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to 14 incidents on November 12, 2026, ranging from disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to vandalism, property damage and traffic crashes. Notable calls included a tire fire on US 23, a sex offense investigation at Southeastern Local School District, a hit-and-run at Adena Regional Medical Center, and a vehicle crash with injury on SR 159.