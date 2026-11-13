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DOJ Seizes $1.2B of North Korea’s Binance Haul, Disrupts FaceStealer
By Gabby Lee,4 days ago
The US Justice Department has obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the roughly $6.3 billion stolen from Binance, and the FBI separately disrupted cloud infrastructure behind FaceStealer, a North Korean fake-meeting scheme that stole over $400 million in 18 months. Both actions were announced on November 12.