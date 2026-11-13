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CTM Weekly Newsletter
By Simon Lester,4 days ago
This past week, CTM covered the following issues. In draft guidelines published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the Ministry of Finance, China is proposing rules requiring articulated industrial robots to meet a 70% domestic component-cost threshold and undergo key manufacturing processes within the nation to qualify as domestic products in government procurement.