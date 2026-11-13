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Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office honors School Resource Officers for military service
By cpoole003,3 days ago
Supervisors with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division presented commemorative plaques to three School Resource Officers in recognition of their military service during a Veterans Day observance. Deputy SRO Ashley Mays, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; Deputy SRO Jamey Robertson, a veteran of the...