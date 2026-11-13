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Natchitoches Parish School Board Names Janetta Hubbard 2026-2027 Support Person of the Year
By cpoole003,3 days ago
The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced that Janetta Hubbard, bookkeeper at Natchitoches Central High School, has been named the district’s 2026-2027 Support Person of the Year. Hubbard was recognized for her dedication, patience and kindness, along with the positive impact she makes on students, faculty and staff. Natchitoches Central...