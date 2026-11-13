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Lesche Club celebrates autumn with music, Louisiana history and tribute to its founder
By cpoole003,3 days ago
The Lesche Club of Natchitoches gathered for its November meeting at the historic Lemee House on Jefferson Street, featuring musical performances, a presentation on influential Louisiana women and a memorial tribute to the club’s founder, Agnes Morris. Members and guests were welcomed by hostesses Pam McCalister and Gilen Norwood,...